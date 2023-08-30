Balboa Wealth Partners Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 549 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BABA shares. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Alibaba Group from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $131.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

NYSE BABA traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $93.85. 7,585,634 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,399,953. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $91.59 and a 200 day moving average of $90.07. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $121.30. The company has a market capitalization of $240.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 10th. The specialty retailer reported $17.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.59 by $2.78. The firm had revenue of $234.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.75 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. Alibaba Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

