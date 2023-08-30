Balboa Wealth Partners Makes New Investment in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,892,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $88,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 220,704 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 129.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,723 shares in the last quarter.

ICVT stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.37. 278,793 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.85. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $50.43 and a 12-month high of $58.18.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0785 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

