Balboa Wealth Partners Reduces Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 627 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SCHX. RIA Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 256.3% in the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

SCHX traded up $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.31. 331,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,711. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $41.20 and a 1-year high of $54.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

