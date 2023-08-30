Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 4,332 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Balboa Wealth Partners lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 57.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,332 shares during the quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,971,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,253,563,000 after buying an additional 479,422 shares during the period. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,778,800,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,774,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678,893 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,854.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,659,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,642,000 after acquiring an additional 11,062,636 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 168.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,916,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460,015 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.75. 745,757 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,213,619. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.26 and a 1 year high of $76.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.57 and a 200 day moving average of $75.93.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1983 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

