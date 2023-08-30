Balboa Wealth Partners Sells 500 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Balboa Wealth Partners lessened its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 22,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of DraftKings by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on DKNG shares. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of DraftKings from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on DraftKings from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.58.

Shares of DKNG stock traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $29.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,430,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,343,397. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.74. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.69 and a 1 year high of $34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. DraftKings had a negative net margin of 38.90% and a negative return on equity of 97.42%. The company had revenue of $874.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DraftKings news, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at $18,946,172.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $6,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,788,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,301,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 211,108 shares of DraftKings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $6,358,572.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 629,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,946,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 894,759 shares of company stock valued at $27,648,903 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 55.92% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

