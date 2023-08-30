Balboa Wealth Partners Takes Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $393,329,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,771,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,564,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,473 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $89,988,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 126.6% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,345,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,311,000 after purchasing an additional 751,501 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.63. 697,289 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,332,542. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $99.96 and a 12 month high of $100.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average is $100.40.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

