Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO) Price Target Cut to C$130.00

Bank of Montreal (TSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BMO) had its price objective lowered by Cormark from C$132.00 to C$130.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Cormark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 11.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$151.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$123.00 to C$131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$130.00 to C$121.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$134.00 to C$125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$133.61.

Shares of BMO traded up C$1.92 on Wednesday, reaching C$116.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,314,692. Bank of Montreal has a twelve month low of C$111.18 and a twelve month high of C$137.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$82.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$118.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$120.35.

In other news, Director Linda Susan Huber sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.56, for a total transaction of C$43,780.00. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

