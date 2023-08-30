Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The company had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

BNS opened at $47.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a PE ratio of 9.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of $45.25 and a fifty-two week high of $57.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.45 and a 200-day moving average of $49.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 1,225.9% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

BNS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

