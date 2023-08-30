Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) PT Lowered to C$65.00

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Cormark from C$68.00 to C$65.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the bank’s stock. Cormark’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.96% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$69.00 to C$66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.00 to C$64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$67.00 to C$69.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$68.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of Nova Scotia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.33.

Shares of BNS traded down C$0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$64.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,038,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,037,822. Bank of Nova Scotia has a fifty-two week low of C$61.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$74.78. The firm has a market cap of C$77.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$64.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$66.55.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets.

