Beldex (BDX) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $196.29 Million

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. In the last week, Beldex has traded down 4% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $196.29 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Beldex coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0352 or 0.00000129 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beldex alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,700.80 or 0.06260706 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00038165 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.65 or 0.00017132 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026564 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00012855 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000192 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004409 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000356 BTC.

About Beldex

BDX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,919,488,995 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,068,995 coins. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io. The official message board for Beldex is beldexcoin.medium.com. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex is a privacy-based ecosystem consisting of privacy-first decentralized applications that include BChat, BelNet, Beldex browser, the Beldex privacy protocol, and the Beldex bridge.

The Beldex project is committed to enhancing privacy online. BDX is a privacy coin and a utility on the privacy-preserving DApps.

Beside BDX, the Beldex ecosystem is comprised of [Beldex exchange](https://www.cryptocompare.com/exchanges/beldex/overview) and [Beldex wallet](https://www.cryptocompare.com/wallets/beldex-wallet/).”

Beldex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Beldex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beldex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.