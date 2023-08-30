Ben Habib Purchases 10,000 Shares of First Property Group plc (LON:FPO) Stock

First Property Group plc (LON:FPO – Get Free Report) insider Ben Habib bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of £1,900 ($2,395.06).

First Property Group Stock Up 1.3 %

LON:FPO traded up GBX 0.25 ($0.00) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 19.50 ($0.25). The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,202. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 22.63 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 24.48. The company has a market cap of £21.62 million, a PE ratio of 975.00 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.40. First Property Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 18.01 ($0.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 30 ($0.38).

About First Property Group

First Property Group plc is a real estate investment firm. It provides fund management, financial, and technical services to the property industry in the United Kingdom and other European countries. The firm manages commercial properties of various fund investors, as well as involves in property investment and trading, property equity finance, and online activities.

