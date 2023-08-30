Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires 231,180 Shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN – Free Report) by 2,311,800.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,180 shares during the period. DigitalOcean makes up approximately 4.1% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of DigitalOcean worth $9,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DigitalOcean by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean in the 1st quarter worth $72,000. Institutional investors own 56.53% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.25. 871,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,525. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.22. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.38 and a twelve month high of $51.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.68 and a 200-day moving average of $37.45.

DOCN has been the topic of a number of research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $59.00 target price on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of DigitalOcean from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $127.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of DigitalOcean in a report on Friday, August 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of DigitalOcean in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DigitalOcean from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.58.

In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $127,498.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other DigitalOcean news, insider Harold Matthew Norman sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $127,498.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 139,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,671,140.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey Scott Guy sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $324,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 134,262 shares in the company, valued at $4,351,431.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,378. Insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a cloud computing platform in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its platform provides on-demand infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium size businesses. The company offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking, as well as enables developers to extend the native capabilities of its cloud with fully managed application, container, and database offerings.

