Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Acquires 47,670 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 476,700.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,670 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology accounts for 2.9% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 148.4% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 471.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPOT traded up $4.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.56. 831,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,478. Spotify Technology S.A. has a twelve month low of $69.29 and a twelve month high of $182.00. The company has a market cap of $28.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.10 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.66.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by ($0.89). Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 42.48% and a negative net margin of 7.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

SPOT has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $154.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $180.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Spotify Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $140.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.80.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

