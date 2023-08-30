Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Buys 180,030 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Free Report) by 1,800,300.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,040 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,030 shares during the period. Zillow Group comprises about 3.6% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Zillow Group worth $8,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Zillow Group by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. 18.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,907 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $246,527.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,248.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 13,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.91, for a total value of $697,941.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,055,779.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Dan Spaulding sold 4,907 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $246,527.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,993,248.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 63,745 shares of company stock worth $3,312,722. Insiders own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

ZG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Zillow Group from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.11.

NASDAQ:ZG traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $51.28. 148,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 515,413. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.21. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $55.68. The company has a current ratio of 10.90, a quick ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.60 and a beta of 1.72.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.21. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 2.78% and a negative net margin of 9.61%. The firm had revenue of $506.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $473.04 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

