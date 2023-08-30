Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. Trims Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,990 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 53,870 shares during the period. Shopify accounts for 3.5% of Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $7,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $286,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 24.8% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 23,836 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $827,000 after acquiring an additional 4,735 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $273,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Shopify by 21.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHOP traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.35. 4,600,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,070,339. The company has a market cap of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of -37.37 and a beta of 2.04. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $71.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). Shopify had a negative net margin of 32.13% and a negative return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. UBS Group raised shares of Shopify from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $34.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Shopify from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.49.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

