Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Trading Down 2.7%

Bicycle Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.20. Approximately 17,700 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 272,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.85.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.29.

Bicycle Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.65 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.22. The company has a market cap of $682.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 0.72.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by ($0.31). Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 54.71% and a negative net margin of 621.69%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 million. Research analysts predict that Bicycle Therapeutics plc will post -5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Bicycle Therapeutics news, CEO Kevin Lee sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $37,599.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 323,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,122,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,346 shares of company stock valued at $58,885. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCYC. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 109.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 118.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $135,000. 86.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. It is developing BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease; BT5528, a BTC that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Ephrin type-A receptor 2; and BT8009, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial targeting Nectin-4.

