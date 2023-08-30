Big Banc Split (TSE:BNK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $10.02

Big Banc Split Corp (TSE:BNK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$10.02 and last traded at C$10.34, with a volume of 3180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.50.

Big Banc Split Stock Down 1.5 %

The stock has a market cap of C$14.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$10.88 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.35.

Big Banc Split Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a $0.0662 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Big Banc Split’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.23%.

About Big Banc Split

Big Banc Split Corp. is an equity fund launched and managed by Purpose Investments Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets of Canada. Big Banc Split Corp. was formed on May 15, 2020 and is based in Canada.

