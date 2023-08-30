Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Position Increased by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM – Free Report) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,585,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 215,565 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC owned 0.76% of Black Stone Minerals worth $24,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Black Stone Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors own 13.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Black Stone Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Black Stone Minerals from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Black Stone Minerals Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BSM opened at $17.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.06. Black Stone Minerals, L.P. has a 52-week low of $13.41 and a 52-week high of $20.24.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.33 million. Black Stone Minerals had a return on equity of 48.98% and a net margin of 75.74%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Black Stone Minerals, L.P. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Stone Minerals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.05%. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

About Black Stone Minerals

(Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.