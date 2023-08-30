BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 238,100 shares, an increase of 53.9% from the July 31st total of 154,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 11.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 104,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 43.0% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 53,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 1,319.1% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 51,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 47,672 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 71.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 53,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 29.1% in the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,026 shares during the period. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund alerts:

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Stock Performance

NYSE DSU traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.15. The stock had a trading volume of 130,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,430. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.70. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund has a twelve month low of $8.77 and a twelve month high of $10.17.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.0911 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th.

(Get Free Report)

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.