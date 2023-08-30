Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 170.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of DUK traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.11. 528,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,885,162. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.44, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.97. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $83.76 and a 1 year high of $111.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.07). Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 in a report on Sunday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $92.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DUK

Duke Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.