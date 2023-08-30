Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Sells 270 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in State Street by 2.2% during the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in State Street by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 8,447 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $661,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in State Street by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on State Street from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a report on Sunday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on State Street from $72.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Bank of America dropped their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.17.

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.38. 251,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,833,692. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.26, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a twelve month low of $58.62 and a twelve month high of $94.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.36.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.04%. State Street’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Insider Activity at State Street

In related news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.13, for a total value of $797,907.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,799,234.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About State Street

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

