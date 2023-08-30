BOX (NYSE:BOX) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.37-0.38 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $261-263 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $265.80 million. BOX also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.46-1.50 EPS.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BOX shares. Craig Hallum cut BOX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.92, a P/E/G ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 1.01. BOX has a 52-week low of $24.00 and a 52-week high of $34.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.80.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $261.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.32 million. BOX had a net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.75%. BOX’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that BOX will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $149,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,572.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Jack R. Lazar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total value of $149,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $645,572.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 3,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.72, for a total value of $86,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 155,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,460,560.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,671,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BOX in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in shares of BOX by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,540 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BOX by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 74,326 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after purchasing an additional 26,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of BOX by 18.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,091,273 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,713,000 after buying an additional 170,949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

