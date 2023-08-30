BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for BrightView in a report issued on Monday, August 28th. William Blair analyst T. Mulrooney now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. The consensus estimate for BrightView’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for BrightView’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on BrightView from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th.

Shares of BV traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $8.70. 63,411 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 349,889. The company has a market capitalization of $812.58 million, a PE ratio of -97.77 and a beta of 1.32. BrightView has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.73.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. BrightView had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.22%. The firm had revenue of $766.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.40 million.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BrightView by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 95,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of BrightView by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of BrightView by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BrightView by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

