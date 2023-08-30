Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Stake Decreased by Commons Capital LLC

Commons Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for 2.9% of Commons Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Commons Capital LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $600.00 to $800.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $890.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Broadcom Stock Performance

AVGO stock traded up $3.47 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $893.40. 1,064,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,399. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $415.07 and a 52-week high of $923.18. The stock has a market cap of $368.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $870.46 and its 200 day moving average is $738.16.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.12 by $0.20. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

