Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC) Shares Sold by Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BIPC. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 39,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 74,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 528.2% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 37,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 31,850 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 736.8% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after buying an additional 25,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure by 6.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 133,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. 68.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure alerts:

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.79. 116,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,318. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 1 year low of $37.54 and a 1 year high of $50.03. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.51.

Brookfield Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.25%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on BIPC

Brookfield Infrastructure Company Profile

(Free Report)

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.