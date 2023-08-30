Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:BPYPM)

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.
Brookfield Property Preferred Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of BPYPM opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $20.37.
Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile
