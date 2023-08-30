Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NASDAQ:BPYPM)

Brookfield Property Preferred L.P. (NASDAQ:BPYPM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Brookfield Property Preferred Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of BPYPM opened at $15.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.71. Brookfield Property Preferred has a 52-week low of $14.09 and a 52-week high of $20.37.

Brookfield Property Preferred Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners LP invests in real estate. The Company owns, operates and invests in commercial properties. Brookfield Property Partners focuses on properties located in North America, Europe, Australia and Brazil.

