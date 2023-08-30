Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU) Trading Down 19.2%

Shares of Burcon NutraScience Co. (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) traded down 19.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. 211,185 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 232% from the average session volume of 63,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Burcon NutraScience Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.24. The company has a market cap of C$12.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 2.38.

Get Burcon NutraScience alerts:

Burcon NutraScience (TSE:BU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BUR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Burcon NutraScience Co. will post 0.000341 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Burcon NutraScience Company Profile

Burcon NutraScience Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops plant proteins and ingredients for use in the food and beverage industries in Canada. The company offers Peazazz and Peazac, a pea protein for use in dairy alternatives, ready-to-drink beverages, dry blended beverages, bars, baked goods, and meat substitute products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burcon NutraScience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burcon NutraScience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.