C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Declares $0.61 Quarterly Dividend

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.61 per share by the transportation company on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a dividend payout ratio of 56.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect C.H. Robinson Worldwide to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.1%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $94.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.78. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.60 and a 12-month high of $116.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.27.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide ( NASDAQ:CHRW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 39.80%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.67 EPS. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHRW. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 4.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,916,720 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $891,417,000 after acquiring an additional 365,084 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,653,783 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $263,167,000 after buying an additional 22,957 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,673,593 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $153,234,000 after buying an additional 51,290 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,367,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,252,000 after buying an additional 83,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 27.0% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,328,146 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,054,000 after acquiring an additional 282,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CHRW shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $91.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.91.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services, and related logistics and supply chain services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation brokerage services, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that comprises the shipment service of freight in containers or trailers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel operating common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and provides door-to-door services.

