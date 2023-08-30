C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 739 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,264 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after acquiring an additional 249,926 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the first quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% during the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

NASDAQ META traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.30. 9,557,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,811,186. The company has a market capitalization of $765.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $298.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.30. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $326.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. As a group, analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

META has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $336.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.79.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total value of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.14, for a total transaction of $195,041.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,899,010.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total value of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,613 shares of company stock worth $12,270,610. 14.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Articles

