C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $350,000 Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 49.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% during the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Republic Services stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $145.65. 272,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,266,157. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.58 and a 52 week high of $156.65.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 10.91%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 39.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Republic Services from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.00.

Insider Activity at Republic Services

In other news, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares in the company, valued at $758,875.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total transaction of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

