C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $429,000 Stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 34.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,554 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the first quarter valued at $35,000.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHO traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $48.06. The company had a trading volume of 398,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,433,387. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.71 and a 1-year high of $49.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

