C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $5.56 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 4.2% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 14,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,471,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,261,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $173,720,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $414.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,732,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,757,518. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $319.87 and a twelve month high of $422.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $409.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.46.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

