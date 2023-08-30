C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Has $611,000 Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,933 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 867 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 318.6% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 1,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 8,900.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,211.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,536,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,360,798. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $21.36 and a 12 month high of $26.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.55.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

