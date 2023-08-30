C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Invests $232,000 in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $1,451,000. STF Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 69.8% during the first quarter. STF Management LP now owns 6,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Microchip Technology by 47.0% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in Microchip Technology by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 566,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $47,429,000 after purchasing an additional 188,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in Microchip Technology by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,249,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,393,000 after purchasing an additional 128,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on MCHP. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $89.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.16. 2,248,527 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,873,138. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52 week low of $54.77 and a 52 week high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.98, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 51.51% and a net margin of 27.35%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

