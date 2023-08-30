C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 37 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 37 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its holdings in Broadcom by 94.4% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after buying an additional 36,458 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.6% during the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,945 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,114,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 20.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 509,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $320,887,000 after buying an additional 87,945 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 1.1% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 40,357 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,412,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth $1,095,000. 78.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $725.00 to $850.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $890.00 to $942.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $720.00 to $820.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $800.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $820.89.

AVGO stock traded up $5.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $895.52. 1,157,514 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,471,941. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $870.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $738.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.38. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $923.18.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 74.58%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 38.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Broadcom news, insider Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $801.33, for a total value of $1,318,187.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,332,135.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $797.82, for a total transaction of $4,786,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,991,514.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

