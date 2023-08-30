C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 56 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMP. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of AMP traded up $0.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $341.17. 85,399 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 551,555. The company has a market capitalization of $35.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.97, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.35 and a 52 week high of $358.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $339.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $320.99.

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to buyback $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 9.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th were paid a $1.35 dividend. This is an increase from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 25.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,614,462. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,829,274.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $358.22.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

