C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 855 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 855 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 108,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,620,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 11.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 53.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $206.46. The company had a trading volume of 92,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,243. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $203.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.14. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $159.02 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The firm has a market cap of $28.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

