C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Trims Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. cut its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,445 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,475 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sebold Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 858.3% during the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 12,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 8.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,208,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,187,000 after acquiring an additional 654,163 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 10,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $492,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.30. 228,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 811,808. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $46.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.75.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

