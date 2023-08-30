CAE (TSE:CAE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $32.94

CAE Inc. (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$32.94 and last traded at C$32.66, with a volume of 130573 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$32.38.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on CAE from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on CAE from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.45, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$29.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.99.

CAE (TSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.03 billion. CAE had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 6.62%. Equities research analysts predict that CAE Inc. will post 1.1719557 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

