Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRK has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.74.

Insider Transactions at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 4,250 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $463,292.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,500,144.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MRK opened at $109.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.37 billion, a PE ratio of 90.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.52 and a 52-week high of $119.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($2.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $15.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.44 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 239.34%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

