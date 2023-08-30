Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,099 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 11,750 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund during the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 22.56% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $2.92.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Abrdn Asia-Pacific Income Fund Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

