Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.
Canadian Banc Trading Up 0.6 %
Canadian Banc stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.06. The company had a trading volume of 89,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,876. Canadian Banc has a 12-month low of C$12.13 and a 12-month high of C$14.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$288.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.09.
About Canadian Banc
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Canadian Banc
- Best Restaurant Stocks to Invest in Now
- 3 Inexpensive Mid Cap Tech Stocks With Good Growth Prospects
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Reasons the Dick’s Sporting Goods Selloff Is a Steal
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Foot Locker Stock Takes a Big Hit…Is It a Retail Bargain?
Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.