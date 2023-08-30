Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 30th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of 0.165 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Canadian Banc Trading Up 0.6 %

Canadian Banc stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$13.06. The company had a trading volume of 89,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,876. Canadian Banc has a 12-month low of C$12.13 and a 12-month high of C$14.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$13.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of C$288.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.38, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.09.

About Canadian Banc

Canadian Banc Corp. is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched by Quadravest Inc The fund is managed by Quadravest Capital Management Inc It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund invests in stocks of companies engaged in the banking sector. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P TSX Financial Index.

