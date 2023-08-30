Capital Limited Announces Dividend of $0.01 (LON:CAPD)

Capital Limited (LON:CAPD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

CAPD opened at GBX 84.03 ($1.06) on Wednesday. Capital has a 52-week low of GBX 79 ($1.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 118 ($1.49). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 88.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 95.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of £162.76 million, a P/E ratio of 1,050.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CAPD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Capital from GBX 145 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Capital from GBX 173 ($2.18) to GBX 171 ($2.16) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Capital from GBX 145 ($1.83) to GBX 150 ($1.89) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 12th.

In other news, insider Peter Stokes bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £49,500 ($62,397.58). In related news, insider Jamie Boyton sold 4,300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 99 ($1.25), for a total transaction of £4,257,000 ($5,366,191.86). Also, insider Peter Stokes purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 99 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £49,500 ($62,397.58). 17.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various drilling solutions to customers in the minerals industry. It offers exploration drilling services, including air core, reverse circulation, diamond core, deep hole diamond, directional, and underground diamond drilling; mineral geochemical analysis laboratory services; and grade control drilling services, such as advanced/deep grade control, shallow grade control, reverse circulation, and underground diamond drilling.

