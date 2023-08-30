Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $15.83

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.83 and last traded at $15.80, with a volume of 231413 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on CDLX. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Cardlytics from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Cardlytics Trading Up 7.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $598.62 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.10. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.96% and a negative net margin of 128.92%. The company had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.54 million.

In related news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 9,906 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total transaction of $60,723.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,108 shares in the company, valued at $258,122.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cardlytics news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 9,906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $60,723.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,122.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 13,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.20, for a total value of $136,720.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,775 shares in the company, valued at $721,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,155 shares of company stock worth $529,572 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 238.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Cardlytics by 220.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cardlytics in the first quarter worth $48,000. 72.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.



Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

