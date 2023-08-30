CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 571,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 649,374 shares.The stock last traded at $20.25 and had previously closed at $20.13.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $23.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 63.7% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 1.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 2.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 27,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

