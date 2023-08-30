Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the July 31st total of 1,790,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 755,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Carrols Restaurant Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Carrols Restaurant Group stock opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. Carrols Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its 200-day moving average is $4.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TAST. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $4.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens upped their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carrols Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 431,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 3,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,834 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Carrols Restaurant Group by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,460 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 100,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Company Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

