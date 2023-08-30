Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $151.78

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $151.78 and last traded at $151.57, with a volume of 396735 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $151.23.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.43 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.31 million. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,548,074.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.42, for a total value of $1,187,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,548,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total value of $515,823.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 61,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,219,539.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,900 shares of company stock valued at $5,021,507 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 3,771.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

