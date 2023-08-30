Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.40

Shares of Ceapro Inc. (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.40 and last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 7500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Ceapro Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a current ratio of 13.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.51.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

See Also

