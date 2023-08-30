CEEK VR 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $5.08 Million (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 30th. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0429 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. CEEK VR has a market cap of $34.56 million and $5.08 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00006422 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00019647 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00017910 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00014405 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27,143.04 or 1.00031214 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002415 BTC.

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.04313455 USD and is up 0.84 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $6,094,427.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

