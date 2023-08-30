CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Short Interest Update

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,200,000 shares, a growth of 30.5% from the July 31st total of 8,580,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of CNP traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.97. 713,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,790,822. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. CenterPoint Energy has a 12 month low of $25.03 and a 12 month high of $33.50.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 66.09%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 176.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 127.9% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 137.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CNP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.10.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

